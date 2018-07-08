Allen Crabbe Says Athletes Make so Much Money, 'Crazy' to Hear They Go Broke

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Allen Crabbe is entering the third year of his four-year, $74.8 million contract. And he told TMZ Sports it's hard to imagine professional athletes going broke when they can make that type of money.

"As athletes, we make so much money. And I'm not the one to go spend it on five cars and three houses," he noted. "Really, you can't even use all that stuff. You can't even use all this money, so it's crazy to hear stories about players going broke, because it's so much money that we can make in our careers. It's like, 'How did you just blow all of it?'"

