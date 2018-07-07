Jonas Jerebko Reportedly Plans to Sign with Warriors After Jazz Waived PF

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Forward Jonas Jerebko reportedly plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors on Monday when he clears waivers, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jerebko was waived by the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Per Wojnarowski, if Jerebko were to be claimed off waivers, he would have to be paid a guaranteed salary of $4.2 million.

The 31-year-old veteran averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range in 74 games with the Jazz last season.

Jerebko also made 19 starts, which was his highest total since he started 73 games as a rookie with the Detroit Pistons in 2009-10. The veteran from Sweden entered the NBA as a second-round pick of Detroit in 2009.

Jerebko's rookie campaign was the best of his career, as he averaged 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Since missing his second season with a torn Achilles, Jerebko has largely served in a lesser role.

After spending five-plus seasons with the Pistons, Jerebko was traded to the Boston Celtics during the 2014-15 season. He signed a two-year deal with the Jazz last July but played out only half that contract.

Jerebko is reportedly set to join a team that will field a starting lineup featuring five All-Stars when the recently signed DeMarcus Cousins returns from a torn Achilles.

Golden State has won the NBA championship in each of the past two seasons and in three of the past four.

One thing the Warriors can stand to improve is their frontcourt depth. Assuming Cousins misses some time at the start of the 2018-19 season, their frontcourt will consist of Draymond Green, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones.

Jerebko would bring experience and the ability to stretch the floor, which should fit well as part of the Dubs' up-tempo attack.