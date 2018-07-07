Ranking the 5 Greatest Moments in WWE Extreme Rules PPV History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules is currently one of the company's longest-tenured pay-per-views, with this year's installment set to be its tenth. The event's history can be traced back to 2009, where the original idea behind the show was for every match on the card to feature a stipulation of some sort.

Sadly, somewhere along the way, WWE lost sight of what the show should be all about with it being billed as the most extreme night of the year. Instead, most matches in recent years have been contested under standard rules, thus making it no different than any other event on the calendar.

Nonetheless, every installment has ranged from good to great thanks to the Superstars going all out in their matches and aiming to deliver the best performance possible. Whether it was a championship changing hands, a shocking return, or a result no one saw coming, Extreme Rules has hosted a handful of memorable moments since its inception nearly a decade ago that won't be soon forgotten.

The upcoming installment has promise on paper, but the lack of hardcore matches on tap could cause the event to lose its luster. Then again, the only thing that was "extreme" about the following five happenings was that they were extremely effective in making the event what it is today.

Will anything at next Sunday's pay-per-view measure up to these all-time amazing moments in Extreme Rules history?