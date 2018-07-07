Mark Cuban: DeAndre Jordan Gives Mavericks 'Best Chance to Win Now'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

LA Clippers' DeAndre Jordan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes DeAndre Jordan is going to be an integral part in getting his team back to the playoffs.

At Jordan's introductory press conference, Cuban said the All-Star center gives the Mavs "the best chance to win now."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

