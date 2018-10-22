Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Making 'Good Progress' from Achilles Tear Recovery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins ponders a question from a reporter during a media conference Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3M deal with the defending champion Warriors. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is still not practicing as he recovers from his Achilles injury, but the team provided an update on his status Monday:

"DeMarcus continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation program. After spending the last few weeks doing various individual on-court activities and drills, he will, in the near future, be integrated into controlled aspects of team practices, although not scrimmages at this point. Additionally, he will continue with his off-court strength and conditioning program."

As was the case earlier this month, there is still no timetable for a return.

Cousins opted to sign with the Warriors in free agency, giving the two-time reigning champions even more firepower as they attempt to complete a three-peat.

He averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists with the New Orleans Pelicans last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in January.

The 28-year-old Alabama native played a career-low 48 games because of the injury. He has otherwise remained mostly healthy throughout his NBA career, dealing with a variety of minor ailments that didn't cause extended stints on the sideline.

Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko will continue to see playing time in the frontcourt while the projected starter remains out of the lineup.

Ultimately, Cousins signed a short-term contract with Golden State in the hope of rebuilding his value after the significant injury. Although the Warriors have enough star power to win without him, his absence does reduce their margin for error in the loaded Western Conference.

