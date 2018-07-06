Coaches Fund Donates $10K to Cal Commit Chris Fatilua After Spinal Cord Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Linebacker Chris Fatilua, a California football commit, required a life-saving surgical procedure after suffering a non-football spinal cord injury in June, and his medical costs began piling up.

On Thursday, the College Football Assistance Fund announced it was providing Fatilua with a $10,000 grant to assist with those costs, according to John Taylor of NBC Sports.

"I would like to especially thank the College Football Assistance Fund on donating to assist my son in his recovery from a very tragic injury," Chris Fatilua Sr. said. "As a single father raising four kids, while working, and now caring for Chris as he goes through rehabilitation in another state, it's tough. The kindness shown to our family is very humbling."

"I'm so thankful that the College Football Assistance Fund has stepped in to help Chris as he recovers from this critical injury," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox added. "We are so thankful that such an organization exists in our sport to support these young men and their families when they need it most."

Fatilua suffered the injury in an accident in a swimming pool, and he initially had paralysis in his hands and feet, though he's regained feeling in his hands and toes.

The CFA Fund noted that "those able to assist can make donations at http://www.CFAFund.org, which will be put in a restricted fund for Chris and his family."