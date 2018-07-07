Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Open Steven N'Zonzi Talks in Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly started discussions with Sevilla over the potential signing of midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

According to Sky Sports, new manager Unai Emery is keen to work with the 29-year-old again, having previously managed N'Zonzi at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

It's said Emery is ready to make the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man his fourth signing of the summer. Arsenal have already acquired Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in this transfer window.

Midfield does appear to be an area Emery wants to strengthen. According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Arsenal are also closing in on a deal for Uruguay and Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira:

Arsenal do appear a little light in the middle of the park. Jack Wilshere was released by the club at the end of his contract. As was Santi Cazorla after his constant battle with injury issues.

N'Zonzi would undoubtedly add some presence to this part of the pitch and the type of physicality the Gunners have long been without in front of their back four.

Sebastian Konopka/Associated Press

Since moving to Sevilla in 2015, N'Zonzi has made major strides as a player. He uses his huge frame to great effect in midfield, shielding the ball, winning headers and brushing off oncoming opponents when he does opt to march forward.

In addition, the France international has improved the technical side of his game during his time in Spain. While there were times during his spell in England when he would often gift possession to opponents, he's now much smarter in how he utilises the ball. It's made him one of the most complete midfielders in La Liga.

He helped Sevilla win the 2015-2016 UEFA Europa League, and as noted below, his career seemingly continues to be on an upward curve:

While he's only started one game at the FIFA World Cup, he used it to demonstrate what a useful footballer he could be:

After three successful years at Sevilla, N'Zonzi could be tempted to leave this summer, especially if a team as prestigious as Arsenal moved for him. He played some of the best football of his career under Emery, and the 29-year-old would be a useful addition.

N'Zonzi knows all about the Premier League and has shown himself to be adept at taking on numerous responsibilities at the hub of a side.

Should the Frenchman and Torreira arrive to provide competition for the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal would be looking in good shape in central midfield ahead of a crucial 2018-19 season.