Video: Hawks' Trae Young Helped off Floor After Suffering Ankle Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during a pre-season game on October 7, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks sophomore point guard Trae Young suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

Young was helped off the court by teammates and trainers. The team confirmed he suffered a right ankle sprain.

The Hawks acquired the 21-year-old from the Dallas Mavericks in a draft-night trade. As part of the deal, Atlanta sent No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic to Dallas.

Young electrified college basketball fans in his only season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

While Young is clearly a big part of the Hawks' future, he—like the team as a whole—remains a work in progress. Although he averaged 19.1 points as a rookie, he shot 32.4 percent on three-pointers. His 3.8 turnovers were fourth-highest in the league, as well.

Even in the weaker Eastern Conference, Atlanta is still likely a year away from seriously challenging for a top-eight seed. This could be a big season for Young's development, though, as evidenced by De'Aaron Fox's big leap in his sophomore campaign.

An injury—no matter how minor—disrupting that progress is one of the last things the team wants to see in 2019-20.

