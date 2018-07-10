Moritz Wagner Suffers Ankle, Knee Injuries in Summer League vs. Knicks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 5: Moritz Wagner #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the 2018 Summer League at the Golden 1 Center on July 5, 2018 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner suffered a left knee strain and left ankle sprain during Tuesday's summer league game against the New York Knicks.

Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news, noting the big man wouldn't return to the contest.

Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range in his junior year with the Michigan Wolverines. The Lakers selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Between the draft on June 21 and the start of free agency on July 1, Los Angeles underwent a massive change. The team landed LeBron James, thus going from a rebuilding team to one with title aspirations in 2018-19.

Whereas Wagner's development would've been a focus for the Lakers pre-LeBron, the 21-year-old German fell down the team's list of priorities. It wouldn't be all that surprising if Los Angeles ultimately looked to trade Wagner to help land a proven veteran or two to fill out the roster.

An injury to Wagner is less than ideal, but the Lakers' concerns extend far beyond the health of their first-round draft pick.

