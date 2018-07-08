Marvin Bagley III Out vs. Clippers Due to Hip, Groin Injury; Will Have MRI

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 3: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a free throw during the game against the Golden State Warriors on July 3, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury to his right hip and groin in the team's 71-63 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, the Kings announced Saturday.

Bagley will have an MRI on Monday, and the Kings have already removed him from the lineup of Sunday's summer-league game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He's also doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bagley was selected No. 2 overall by the Kings in June's draft. The former Duke star is expected to be a major piece of the franchise's ongoing rebuilding efforts. 

"I look at Marvin's all-around game," Kings general manager Vlade Divac told reporters after the draft. "He was just hard to pass, the talent Marvin has. ... He can shoot, he can rebound, he can play in the low post. Really, really exciting about the player."

In his lone season at Duke, Bagley earned consensus first-team All-America honors for averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. 

Bagley flashed his potential in Sunday's game, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Losing him for the rest of the summer league wouldn't be a major blow but would deny him the opportunity to continue getting his feet wet in the NBA.

