David Fizdale Considering Playing Kevin Knox at SG, Kristaps Porzingis at SF

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Once Kristaps Porzingis returns from injury, New York Knicks' fans are likely expecting to see him play the 4 or 5, with rookie Kevin Knox getting minutes at either the 3 or 4.

But according to head coach David Fizdale, the team could experiment with some very big lineups (h/t Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic):

There's an argument to be made that Porzingis is best served at the 5, where he can create mismatches but still serve as a rim-protector defensively, while Knox's game will best translate to the stretch-4 in the NBA game.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how NBA teams would react to a giant lineup that included Luke Kornet and Mitchell Robinson. Against teams with a bevy of shooters who could play fast and spread out the floor, the Knicks might get run off the court. But against slower-paced teams who prefer to operate a more methodical halfcourt offense, the Knicks could bully them with their size.

It's a testament to Porzingis' versatility that Fizdale would consider such a lineup. Of course, any experimentations with Porgzingis will likely have to wait until the winter or later, depending on when The Unicorn is able to return from his torn ACL.

Nonetheless, the Knicks are building a promising young core, highlighted by players like Porzingis, Knox, last year's first-round pick Frank Ntilikina and free-agent signee Mario Hezonja. In that potential core four, the Knicks are building around solid length and positional versatility.

It remains to be seen if Hezonja can become the three-level scorer the Orlando Magic envisioned when they drafted him No. 5 overall in 2015, if Knox can consistently create his shot in the NBA or if Ntilikina can improve upon the 31.8 percent he shot from three during his rookie campaign.

If those players can make those strides, however, the Knicks have the makings of a solid young group to build around.