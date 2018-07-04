Tony Parker Rumors: Spurs Interested in Re-Signing Veteran to Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker walks upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 98-93. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have interest in re-signing veteran point guard Tony Parker, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

Wright noted that the Spurs would like Parker back in a mentorship role "if the numbers work for both sides."

He also reported that Parker's camp is "shopping for a deal," which means a return to San Antonio isn't guaranteed.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    LeBron Has Restored the Lakers' Swagger

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Has Restored the Lakers' Swagger

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    1 FA Signing to Help Contenders Catch the Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 FA Signing to Help Contenders Catch the Warriors

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA FA Big Board: Top Players Left

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Latest NBA FA Big Board: Top Players Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Thunder Are 1st Team to Top $300M in Salary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Thunder Are 1st Team to Top $300M in Salary

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report