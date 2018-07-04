Tony Parker Rumors: Spurs Interested in Re-Signing Veteran to Contract

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have interest in re-signing veteran point guard Tony Parker, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

Wright noted that the Spurs would like Parker back in a mentorship role "if the numbers work for both sides."

He also reported that Parker's camp is "shopping for a deal," which means a return to San Antonio isn't guaranteed.

