Cavaliers News: Collin Sexton, Billy Preston Headline 2018 Summer League Roster

Cleveland Cavaliers first round draft selection, Collin Sexton, center, displays his jersey with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, left and Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue during a news conference at the Cavaliers training facility in Independence, Ohio, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday their roster for the 2018 NBA Summer League will feature first-round pick Collin Sexton and undrafted free agent Billy Preston. 

Along with eight rookies, the squad also features five players with at least one year of NBA experience: Okaro White, Jamel Artis, John Holland, Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic.

                 

