Kobe Bryant Texted Jeanie Buss 'Game of Thrones' Meme After LeBron James Deal

Kobe Bryant does not appear at all bothered by LeBron James occupying his former space as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant not only publicly congratulated James and the Lakers on Twitter, but he also took the time to text Jeanie Buss a meme.

"I sent her a meme from Game of Thrones of Khaleesi riding on the ship going to her homeland with the ships behind her. I said sometimes the mother of dragons has just got to be the mother of dragons. And Jeanie went full Khaleesi," Bryant told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.



Buss has spearheaded the Lakers' overhaul over the last few years, ousting her brother Jim Buss and longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak. She then brought in Magic Johnson as the team's president of basketball operations.

Johnson has been seen as instrumental in changing the Lakers culture, continuing a trend Buss helped set when she went all-in on her attempt to return the Lakers to glory.

Signing LeBron instantly makes the Lakers relevant again for the first time in a half-decade—just at about the point everyone was counting them out. That's about as Khaleesi as you can get.