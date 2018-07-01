LeBron James Thanks Cavaliers Fans After Agreeing to Lakers Contract

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James is officially going to be a Los Angeles Laker.

James' agency made the announcement Sunday evening, with LeBron inking a four-year max deal with the franchise. The four-time MVP has spent the last four seasons in Cleveland and sent out a thank you to the fans of Northeast Ohio:

It's deja vu for the Cleveland faithful. In 2010, he infamously went on national television and announced he would "take my talents" to South Beach. This press release was on the polar opposite end of the spectrum in terms of fanfare, and James' decision puts the free-agency focus to bed.

Obviously, the thank you on the way out won't do much to assuage the hurt feelings of Cavs fans, who are watching one of the greatest players in history leave them for the second time in eight years.