NBA Rumors: Trevor Booker Draws Interest from Rockets, Knicks, Pelicans and More

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Free-agent forward Trevor Booker is drawing interest from numerous organizations on the open market, highlighted by a number of playoff teams.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks have all reached out to Booker.

