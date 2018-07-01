Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Interest in Tyreke Evans

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors may not have much financial flexibility to boost their roster this summer, but they are keeping an eye on Tyreke Evans.

Per USA Today's Sam Amick, there is some buzz about the Warriors going after the veteran guard.

Amick added that Evans has connections to the Warriors. General manager Bob Myers used to be his agent, and team scout Lamont Peterson was his former trainer.

