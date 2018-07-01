TMZ: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Looking at Home That Costs $55K Per Month

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner have reportedly been living together in a Los Angeles home costing them $25,000 per month to rent. But they may be upgrading on those digs.

According to TMZ Sports, the pair—who have been speculated to be dating—have been checking out a "a five-bedroom, five-bath modern home in Beverly Hills. The draw is the 4,000-square-foot pad is spread out on four acres with incredible views of L.A., and a bit off the beaten path ... meaning it's hard to find because it's so secluded."

The cost of such a lavish abode? About $55,000 a month.

It's safe to say that Simmons is splurging on himself a bit after his Rookie of the Year season.