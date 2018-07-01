NBA Rumors: Ex-Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Considered by Clippers, Grizzlies

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 08: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz in the first half at Staples Center on April 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
John McCoy/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has received interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, among other teams, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com and Michael Scotto of The Athletic. 

Caldwell-Pope, 25, averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

