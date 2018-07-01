Gerald Green Reportedly Agrees to Stay with Rockets on 1-Year, $2.4M Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Gerald Green has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.4 million contract to return to the Houston Rockets.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news early Sunday morning.

Since being picked No. 18 overall in the 2005 NBA draft, the 6'7", 205-pound guard has bounced around the league, playing for eight different teams (not including his time overseas). But after a strong first impression in Houston this past season, he may have finally found himself a home.

Green, 32, averaged 12.1 points while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc in his first year as a Rocket. And while he saw a reduced role in the postseason, he still managed to put up 6.3 points per contest while shooting 37.5 percent from range.

In Mike D'Antoni's fast-paced system, Houston managed to finish with the league's No. 2 scoring offense while draining a league-high 1,256 three-pointers. While NBA MVP James Harden and All-Star point guard Chris Paul will get the majority of the attention, role players like Green helped the Rockets (65-17) finish with the best record in all of basketball and push the eventual champs to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Green's reported deal comes on the heels of Paul agreeing to re-sign with Houston.