Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Clippers Consider Star 'High Offseason Priority'

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't fading out of the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes just yet.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the Clippers "haven't abandoned pursuit" of Leonard and he "remains a high offseason priority."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the forefront of the Leonard chase since the disgruntled swingman expressed an interest in splitting from the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN early Sunday morning and indicated the Lakers scaled back their pursuit prior to free agency.

"The Lakers have not been really aggressive in the last few days with San Antonio," he said, according to SB Nation's Harrison Faigen.

Outside of the Lakers and Clippers, the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers have all reportedly submitted offers for Leonard, per Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne.

However, they also noted that "if Leonard can convince the rest of the teams interested in trading for him that he'll only be a one-year rental before signing with Los Angeles in 2019, the Lakers could have the most compelling trade package to offer San Antonio."