Paul George's Barber Says Thunder Fans Should Expect Great News in Free Agency

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 25: Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court as Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz applies pressure during game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 25, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Paul George's barber may have the inside scoop. 

On Saturday, hours before the start of free agency, the barber—who goes by @ScissorhandsOKC on Twitter—tweeted that Oklahoma City Thunder fans should get ready for some "great news." 

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, there have been "whispers steadily rising in volume for the past month" that George is "strongly considering signing a two-or three-year deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder." 

Furthermore, ESPN.com's Royce Young reported Saturday that George will be in Oklahoma City on Saturday evening for a party hosted by Russell Westbrook

"The motivation behind the party is presently unknown, whether it's about free-agency recruitment, an announcement of something or just a summer house partybut the timing is obviously interesting," Young wrote. 

