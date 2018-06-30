Paul George's Barber Says Thunder Fans Should Expect Great News in Free Agency

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Paul George's barber may have the inside scoop.

On Saturday, hours before the start of free agency, the barber—who goes by @ScissorhandsOKC on Twitter—tweeted that Oklahoma City Thunder fans should get ready for some "great news."

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, there have been "whispers steadily rising in volume for the past month" that George is "strongly considering signing a two-or three-year deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder."

Furthermore, ESPN.com's Royce Young reported Saturday that George will be in Oklahoma City on Saturday evening for a party hosted by Russell Westbrook.

"The motivation behind the party is presently unknown, whether it's about free-agency recruitment, an announcement of something or just a summer house party—but the timing is obviously interesting," Young wrote.