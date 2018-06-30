NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Might Have to Make Mason Plumlee Available

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Denver Nuggets look to shed salary, veteran center Mason Plumlee could be among those leaving town.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Saturday that Wilson Chandler, Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried are all on the trading block, with Plumlee possibly being available as well.

