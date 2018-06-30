NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Might Have to Make Mason Plumlee Available

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 120-113. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Denver Nuggets look to shed salary, veteran center Mason Plumlee could be among those leaving town.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Saturday that Wilson Chandler, Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried are all on the trading block, with Plumlee possibly being available as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

