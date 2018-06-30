Markelle Fultz Reportedly Will Not Participate in Summer League with 76ers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Markelle Fultz
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz reportedly will not participate in NBA Summer League as he continues to focus on re-tooling his shot following an injury-plagued rookie season, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck

Fultz, who missed 68 games as a rookie because of shoulder issues, has been working out with skills trainer Drew Hanlen this summer in hopes of fixing his shooting mechanics. 

Earlier this month, Sixers head coach Brett Brown intimated Fultz would continue to work with Hanlen instead of turning his attention to summer league competition in Las Vegas. 

"His development of his shot is looking great," Brown said, per Neubeck. "The progress of his shot is looking great. His body, we all see him like with his shoulders and his arms and his wingspan...He's not doing much playing right now, the effort has been his shot...it's back to foundational-type stuff. And to like expedite that worries me a little bit as it relates to Summer League. It does. He's in a good place."

According to Neubeck, "there is regular contact between the organization, Hanlen, and Fultz about the progress he's making out in California."

The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season before logging 23 minutes across three postseason appearances. 

