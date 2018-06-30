Warriors Rumors: Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley on Golden State's Radar

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly target a pair of seasoned swingmen with the taxpayer mid-level exception once free agency beings Sunday.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley are both on the Warriors' radar in the event they're willing to take pay cuts to play for the defending champions.

"If Houston small forward Trevor Ariza can't find a big-time payday with the Rockets or anyone else, the prospect of joining the Warriors on a one-year deal is known to be of interest," Amick wrote. "Golden State has also discussed Avery Bradley as an option, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen the eight-year veteran hound the Warriors' scorers these past few years."

