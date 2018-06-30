Warriors Rumors: Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley on Golden State's Radar

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks to Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets after Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 28, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly target a pair of seasoned swingmen with the taxpayer mid-level exception once free agency beings Sunday.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley are both on the Warriors' radar in the event they're willing to take pay cuts to play for the defending champions.

"If Houston small forward Trevor Ariza can't find a big-time payday with the Rockets or anyone else, the prospect of joining the Warriors on a one-year deal is known to be of interest," Amick wrote. "Golden State has also discussed Avery Bradley as an option, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen the eight-year veteran hound the Warriors' scorers these past few years."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: LeBron Has Landed in LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Has Landed in LA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors Deny Interest in Howard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Deny Interest in Howard

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Prop Bets Are Part Art, Part Science

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Prop Bets Are Part Art, Part Science

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD Prefers Short-Term Deal with Dubs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD Prefers Short-Term Deal with Dubs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report