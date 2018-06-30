Lakers Rumors: LA to Guarantee Ivica Zubac's Contract for 2018-19 Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have made their first move of the offseason by guaranteeing Ivica Zubac's contract for 2018-19.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the decision to guarantee the deal, which had a deadline date of Saturday.

Charania added Zubac will earn $1.5 million in 2018-19, which is the final season of his three-year rookie deal.

After playing in the NBA Summer League last year, Zubac admitted there were areas of his game that needed improvement.

"I've got to adjust my game. I've got to run more. This whole summer league everyone is playing a lot faster than last year," Zubac told reporters.

Drafted in the second round by the Lakers in 2016, Zubac has shuffled between the NBA and G League over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 81 games, primarily coming off the bench for the Lakers. He has averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest and has shot 51.9 percent.

By comparison, in 14 games with the G League's South Bay Lakers last season, Zubac contributed 21.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest.