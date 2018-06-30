NBA Betting Odds: Kawhi Leonard Trade, DeAndre Jordan, More Lines Revealed

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Now that all of the NBA's key free agents are known after Friday's deadline to opt in, betting lines have been set for this summer's major storylines involving all of the superstars who could be on the move.

Per Gilles Gallant of OddsShark, Leonard's odds to remain with the San Antonio Spurs are +250, which means a $100 bet would win $250.

By comparison, DeAndre Jordan's odds to return to the Los Angeles Clippers are +500.

The chance Chris Paul will re-sign with the Houston Rockets is the biggest lock of the odds listed at -350, though Gallant did throw out a scenario in which the All-Star point guard could leave.

"At +260 to move on from the Rockets, it may be worth a stab from bettors to wager on Paul taking a max deal somewhere else when you consider the Rockets have been heavily linked to LeBron (who will also command a max deal) and still have to sort out up-and-coming center Clint Capela's contract," Gallant wrote.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are discussing Leonard's availability with several teams, including the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted the Dallas Mavericks are making Jordan their top priority this summer after the All-Star center passed on his 2018-19 option with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker and Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz are the other players listed in the odds.

Walker, who had been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers right after June 21's NBA draft, is still seen as a long shot to be dealt. The two-time All-Star has -325 odds to start the 2018-19 season in Charlotte.

That seems more likely after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday he thinks the "door has closed" on Cleveland's pursuit of Walker.

Fultz hasn't been linked to specific teams in a trade, but Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted the 76ers made him available in potential draft-night deals.

Selected No. 1 overall in 2017, Fultz battled a shoulder injury during his rookie season that limited him to 14 games. He averaged 7.1 points per contest, shot 40.5 percent from the field and only attempted one three-pointer.

Answers to these offseason questions will start to come when the NBA's free-agent moratorium period begins at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.