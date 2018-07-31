WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Last week's SmackDown featured some huge turning points for the brand as the major SummerSlam feuds were set. The July 31 edition of the show was driven by the promise of forward momentum as rivals would meet face to face just weeks before clashing in the ring.

Jeff Hardy was set to return after Randy Orton's brutal attack weeks ago, facing a new version of his long-time rival who has promised to end his career. Samoa Joe was also expected to deliver a personal message to AJ Styles after his brutal attack at the WWE Championship contract signing last week.

With Becky Lynch defeating Carmella last week, she is now No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship, but there are still several weeks for the current champion to try to scheme her way out of this situation. There was also no doubt that Daniel Bryan would once more go after The Miz.

The biggest match set for the night was the second semifinal of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships tournament as The Usos fought the returning Sheamus and Cesaro with both teams hoping to regain tag team glory. It was also announced that Zelina Vega would make her main roster in-ring debut against Lana.

While it was not expected to be a night of great wrestling, this week's SmackDown could certainly be a huge moment for feud building and potential major announcements related to SummerSlam.