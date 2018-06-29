Report: Bojan Bogdanovic $10.5M Contract to Be Guaranteed by Pacers Next Season

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after making a three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game three of the NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 92-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Bojan Bogdanovic
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic will reportedly be back with the Indiana Pacers next season.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Pacers fully guaranteed Bogdanovic's $10.5 million salary for the 2018-19 campaign on Friday. 

Bogdanovic's contract would have only been guaranteed for $1.5 million if he had been waived by Friday's deadline. 

The Pacers signed Bogdanovic to a two-year, $21 million deal last July, and he proved to be a natural stretch-forward complement alongside Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo. 

Appearing in 80 games, all of which were starts, the Bosnian sharpshooter averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 40.2 percent shooting from three. 

Bogdanovic was also a pleasant surprise on defense. According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Pacers surrendered 104.3 points per possessions with him on the floor compared to 107.7 when he was on the bench. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are also interested in pursuing restricted free-agent forward Aaron Gordon once the moratorium begins Sunday. 

