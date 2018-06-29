Report: Bojan Bogdanovic $10.5M Contract to Be Guaranteed by Pacers Next Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic will reportedly be back with the Indiana Pacers next season.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Pacers fully guaranteed Bogdanovic's $10.5 million salary for the 2018-19 campaign on Friday.

Bogdanovic's contract would have only been guaranteed for $1.5 million if he had been waived by Friday's deadline.

The Pacers signed Bogdanovic to a two-year, $21 million deal last July, and he proved to be a natural stretch-forward complement alongside Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo.

Appearing in 80 games, all of which were starts, the Bosnian sharpshooter averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 40.2 percent shooting from three.

Bogdanovic was also a pleasant surprise on defense. According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Pacers surrendered 104.3 points per possessions with him on the floor compared to 107.7 when he was on the bench.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are also interested in pursuing restricted free-agent forward Aaron Gordon once the moratorium begins Sunday.