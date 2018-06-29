Celtics News: Danny Ainge Says Big Trades 'Unlikely' Amid Kawhi Leonard Rumors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge isn't expecting to pull off a blockbuster trade this summer.

Per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg, Ainge said Friday a major deal is "unlikely," but he will always explore all options available:

"If I feel like it'll help our team—we explore every trade of players of certain magnitude or superstar, first-ballot Hall of Fame-type of players. We're going to take a look and kick the tires and see if there's something there. But that's all.

"I think those things are unlikely."

Ainge's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Celtics are among the teams engaged in trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs about Kawhi Leonard.

It's unclear what the Celtics' offer includes, though Wojnarowski noted they have "long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade."

Boston would seem poised to make a big move this summer. It has the motivation after reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, despite not having injured stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward for the postseason.

The Celtics have young talent like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to build a deal around. They could also have up to four first-round draft picks in 2019 depending on protections, including the Sacramento Kings (No. 1 pick protected), Memphis Grizzlies (if not in top eight) and Los Angeles Clippers (if not in top 14).

Ainge struck gold last year by acquiring Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package that included a 2018 first-round pick, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic. He has the assets to do it again this summer if everything lines up.