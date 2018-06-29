Knicks News: Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina Headline Summer League Roster

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

The New York Knicks' roster for the 2018 NBA Summer League will reportedly be headlined by second-year point guard Frank Ntilikina and rookie small forward Kevin Knox.

On Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reported the squad is also expected to include Damyean Dotson, Mitchell Robinson, Troy Williams, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.