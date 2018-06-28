NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Is Potential Target for Pacers in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 27: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers and Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic exchange a hug after the game between the two teams on January 27, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly target Orlando Magic power forward Aaron Gordon in restricted free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: 

Outside of perhaps only Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, Gordon is expected to be the top restricted free agent on the market this offseason. The Magic, however, will likely match any offer made to the 22-year-old budding star. 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers Willing to Trade Ingram in Kawhi Package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Willing to Trade Ingram in Kawhi Package

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Lance Could Be Worth Taking a Risk on

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Lance Could Be Worth Taking a Risk on

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Talks Getting Serious 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Talks Getting Serious 🔥

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    BIG3 Power Rankings ✏️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BIG3 Power Rankings ✏️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report