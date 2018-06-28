College World Series 2018: CWS Finals Game 3 Time and TV Coverage Info

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

After coming from behind to win Game 2 of the 2018 College World Series on Wednesday night, the Oregon State Beavers will look to complete the comeback and win a championship in Game 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday.

Arkansas held a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning of Game 2 and was on the verge of a title after winning Game 1, but the Beavers showed incredible resolve by scoring three runs in the ninth and ensuring there would be a decisive contest.

Here is all the information you need to watch Game 3 of the College World Series and witness a new champion of college baseball get crowned.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

When: Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Arkansas Player to Watch: Isaiah Campbell

Both the Razorbacks and Beavers are stacked with top-flight hitters, but the most important player in Thursday's game may be Arkansas starting pitcher Isaiah Campbell.

The redshirt sophomore has had an up-and-down season with a 5-6 record and 4.12 ERA, but he is coming off a strong start.

On Friday, Campbell helped eliminate the defending champion Florida Gators from the College World Series by allowing just two hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings, while striking out eight.

Campbell will pitch Thursday on full rest, while Oregon State is likely to piece the game together with multiple pitchers.

Oregon State coach Pat Casey said that he is unlikely to allow any pitcher to go more than five innings and added that the bullpen will play a big role, according to Matt Jones of WholeHogSports.com.

If Campbell can turn in a performance similar to what he did against Florida, it will go a long way toward giving Arkansas its first College World Series championship in school history.

It won't be an easy task, though, since Oregon State had five .300 hitters in its lineup in Game 2.

While the Beavers struggled to hit for much of that game, they showed in the ninth inning that they have a quick-strike offense capable of coming to life at any time.

Campbell will be counted on to neutralize it, and it is easy to envision him being the biggest key to whether or not the Razorbacks win it all.

Oregon State Player to Watch: Trevor Larnach

After his heroics in Game 2, Oregon State right fielder Trevor Larnach will look to come through on the big stage in Game 3 of the College World Series as well.

Following an RBI single by Beavers shortstop Cadyn Grenier to tie the game in the ninth, Larnach drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run home run in Game 2:

The laser of Larnach's bat barely cleared the right field wall, and it was the difference in what had been a highly competitive contest.

On a team full of great hitters, Larnach is arguably Oregon State's best. This season, Larnach is hitting .348 with a team-leading 19 home runs, as well as 77 RBI.

He forms a remarkable middle of the order with catcher Adley Rutschman, and is a constant source of stress for opposing pitchers with an on-base percentage of .463.

The Minnesota Twins selected Larnach with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, and a big showing in Game 3 would inspire even more confidence in that pick.

Campbell has been shaky at times this season, and if Larnach can rattle him early, the Beavers will have a huge advantage in the deciding game of the 2018 College World Series.

Game 3 Prediction

Momentum is on Oregon State's side not only because of the fact it won Game 2, but due to the manner in which it happened.

Arkansas was one out away from winning the title, and if not for the Beavers getting lucky with a foul ball falling in between three Razorbacks players in the ninth inning, the College World Series would already be over.

Bouncing back from that disappointment will be difficult for Arkansas, even if it may have a slight advantage on the mound due to Campbell being fresh.

The Beavers have a far superior lineup, and Arkansas hasn't been potent offensively over the past few games.

As long as Oregon State gets enough out of its patchwork pitching staff, it has a big edge at the plate.

With Larnach and Rutschman anchoring the middle of Oregon State's lineup, look for the Beavers to power their way to their third College World Series title and first since winning back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007.

Prediction: Oregon State 6, Arkansas 2