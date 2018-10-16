Arizona QB Khalil Tate Out vs. UCLA with Ankle Injury; Rhett Rodriguez to Start

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Khalil Tate #14 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball during the second half of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks won the game 48-28. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate will miss Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins due to an ankle injury, according to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star.

Tate, 19, exploded on the scene a season ago as one of the nation's premier dual-threat quarterbacks when he racked up 1,591 passing yards, 1,141 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns in 11 appearances. 

However, the former 4-star recruit is far from a finished product. 

"Everybody has seen his talent," head coach Kevin Sumlin said upon arriving in Tucson, according to Lev. "He'd be the first to tell you there's room for improvement. He's played in some games, but he's only started eight (in 2017). He's been dynamic in probably six or seven of those eight. He's got huge potential. There's some things we can help him with."

Since Sumlin arrived, Tate has completed 53.4 percent of his passes for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air while piling up 112 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. 

Without him, Arizona will hope Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former UA coach Rich Rodriguez, can keep the offense humming. It would be the sophomore's first career start after he was 20-of-38 for 226 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 42-10 loss at Utah. 

