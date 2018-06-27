Manny Machado: 'No Excuse' for Not Running Out Ground Ball vs. Mariners

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado publicly apologized for not hustling after hitting into a double play during Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners.

"At the end of the day, there's no excuse for not running it out," Machado said, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. "I take full responsibility for not running. I should have run hard. It looks bad. It looks bad for people who follow me, people who look up to me, and I fully apologize for letting people down, but next time, I'll run. There’s no excuse for that."

Machado—who causally trotted as the double play was completed, knocking in a run in the process—added that he didn't think he would have safely reached first base even if he had been running at full speed. But the fans who rained down a chorus of boos after the play didn't seem to care.

The All-Star shortstop said that he didn't notice the fans' reaction, however.

"I don't hear that. I don't hear any of that," he said. "I'm really trying to be in the zone. I'm trying to win, trying to win games. I'm trying to block that out. That's what you have to do when you're in the big leagues. You can't hear the boos. You can't hear people cheering for you either. You have to keep yourself on that field and let your play dictate everything else."

Baltimore fans may be a bit raw when it comes to Machado these days, however, with rumors continuing to circulate that he'll be traded this summer. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Wednesday that the Los Angeles Dodgers were "poised to land" Machado and "clear-front favorites" in that pursuit.

Other clubs, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, have been linked to the star infielder, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

It's no surprise teams around baseball are clamoring to land Machado. The 25-year-old is hitting .301 with 19 homers and 55 RBI this season and is already a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner. He'll be one of the top free agents in baseball this winter, alongside Bryce Harper, and could ink a deal worth over $300 million.

But it's also no surprise that Orioles fans may be disinclined to offer him any slack, as his days in Baltimore are almost assuredly numbered.