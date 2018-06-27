Suns Rumors: Elfrid Payton, Alex Len Won't Be Re-Signed by Phoenix

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

Phoenix Suns' Elfrid Payton passes the ball around Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns reportedly will renounce the rights to Elfrid Payton and Alex Len, according to Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com, clearing around $10 million in cap space in the process. 

The move will help make financial room for the team as they seek to add a veteran around a young core of Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

