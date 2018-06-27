Suns Rumors: Elfrid Payton, Alex Len Won't Be Re-Signed by Phoenix

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns reportedly will renounce the rights to Elfrid Payton and Alex Len, according to Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com, clearing around $10 million in cap space in the process.

The move will help make financial room for the team as they seek to add a veteran around a young core of Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges.

