Man Found Dead in SunTrust Park Was Installing Beer Tap Invention in Cooler

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Todd Keeling, the man who was found dead at the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park on Tuesday, was hired to install a beer tap of his own creation at the ballpark, per Ben Brasch of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keeling, who was found dead in a beer cooler, was 48.

According to Brasch, Keeling’s aunt said police told the family that he became trapped in the cooler and was unable to escape.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.