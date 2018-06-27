Man Found Dead in SunTrust Park Was Installing Beer Tap Invention in Cooler

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves line the field for opening day festivities at SunTrust park before a baseball game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Todd Keeling, the man who was found dead at the Atlanta BravesSunTrust Park on Tuesday, was hired to install a beer tap of his own creation at the ballpark, per Ben Brasch of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keeling, who was found dead in a beer cooler, was 48.

According to Brasch, Keeling’s aunt said police told the family that he became trapped in the cooler and was unable to escape.

   

