Bucks Rumors: Khris Middleton to Decline Extension, Jabari Parker Might Take QO

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly facing financial and roster-building question marks with power forward Jabari Parker potentially accepting a qualifying offer and small forward Khris Middleton expected to turn down proposals for a contract extension.

ESPN's Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz discussed the situation on Tuesday's edition of The Lowe Post podcast, noting the Bucks are in a "really difficult spot" because they are "intermittently worried" Parker will take the one-year qualifying deal, while Middleton could decline his $13 player option to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

