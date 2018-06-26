Patrick McCaw Reportedly Extended Qualifying Offer from Warriors

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly extended a $1.7 million qualifying offer to guard Patrick McCaw on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

The move ensures McCaw will be a restricted free agent, meaning the defending champions retain the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected McCaw 38th overall in the 2016 draft and traded him to the Warriors on draft night, and he's averaged 4.0 points and 1.2 assists in 128 career appearances to date.

2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Right Arrow Icon

This past season, the UNLV product was limited to 57 appearances in part because he suffered a lumbar spine contusion March 31 against the Sacramento Kings.

"We love Pat, and we really hope he's back," Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob said on KNBR 680 on Monday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller. "We'll see how this process plays out.

"Like any player, we would tell him: 'This is about you and your life. It's not about us. We really hope you come back and we're going to offer you a contract, but go find out what's best for you. Figure out what out there really makes you tick and what you want.'"