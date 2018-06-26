Mexico vs. Sweden Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Mexico can finish atop a World Cup group stage table for the first time since 2002 by earning a single point Wednesday when it takes on Sweden in a Group F matchup at Ekaterinburg Arena.

El Tri opened up its World Cup schedule with a pair of victories, including a shocking 1-0 upset of Germany as +600 underdogs. Conversely, Sweden will be desperate for points as it seeks to avoid elimination following its heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Germany on Saturday as a +550 bet.

World Cup betting line: Mexico opened as a +118 favorite (wager $100 to win $118); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 1.8-1.4, Mexico (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Mexico vs. Sweden World Cup matchup analysis

Mexico has emerged as one of the surprise stories of this edition of the World Cup and has seen its World Cup championship odds soar after clinching a berth in the knockout stage with last Saturday's 2-1 win over South Korea as -150 chalk.

However, El Tri cannot afford to rest on its laurels in Wednesday's clash with Sweden. A first-place finish in Group F could enable the Mexicans to avoid a Round of 16 clash with Group E favorites Brazil, clearing the path for a deep run in the knockout stage.

Sweden returns to action likely in need of three points in Wednesday's contest after letting a draw with Germany slip away in the dying moments of Saturday's match. While Sweden sits level with the defending champions on the Group F table, it comes up short on tiebreakers.

In addition, Sweden has struggled with inconsistency in the months since its stunning ouster of Italy in UEFA World Cup qualifying, amassing a 2-4-3 win-draw-loss record in its past nine across all competitions. But the Swedes have enjoyed previous success against Mexico, keeping clean sheets in three of four previous dates with El Tri, including a 1-0 victory when these two sides last met in a 2009 friendly.

