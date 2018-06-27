10 NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams This Summer

0 of 10

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It's hard to believe the NBA free-agent landscape has changed so much from the wild, spend-drunk days of 2016. Back then, as the salary cap spiked and formerly hamstrung squads were flush with cash, any player with the ability to get onto the market was under a professional imperative to make himself available.

The money and the breadth of options were too good to pass up.

Things have changed.

The biggest names can still expect max salaries and interest from multiple suitors—even if the ones listed here should stick with the good fits they've already got. For others, the landscape is more ominous. Turning down player options is a risk when so few clubs are in a position to buy, and restricted free agents can't assume bloated offer sheets will be flying in from all corners of the league.

This, then, is an unusual free-agent summer—one that isn't really all that free. Several players who would have sprinted to market in the past must instead consider staying put until conditions improve.

In many cases, the grass is greener on this side.