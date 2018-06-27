World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks Entering Wednesday Play

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Two of the pre-tournament favourites, Brazil and Germany, will look to secure their places in the knockout rounds at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday as Groups E and F come to a close.

It has been far from plain sailing for either the defending world champions or the Selecao, and their final group games will not be easy.

Here are full predictions for Day 14 of action in Russia, along with the latest group standings:

South Korea 0-2 Germany

Mexico 1-0 Sweden

Serbia 1-2 Brazil

Switzerland 1-1 Costa Rica

Here are the match odds, via OddsShark:

South Korea 15-1, Germany 10-59, Draw 7-1

Mexico 59-50, Sweden 12-5, Draw 23-10

Serbia 15-2, Brazil 4-11, Draw 39-10

Switzerland 4-5, Costa Rica 39-10, Draw 49-20

Germany are in danger of not making it out of Group F, but they can ensure their safe passage with a comfortable win over South Korea, per statistician Paul Carr:

Toni Kroos's last-minute winner against Sweden in their second match has changed the scenario dramatically for the Germans and they have more than enough quality in their squad to finally enjoy an easy victory against Korea, who have failed to impress in Russia.

Mexico, though, look set to top the group after two impressive displays, so Germany will have to settle for the runners-up spot at best.

That leaves them facing the genuine prospect of a last 16 clash against Brazil, the side they beat 7-1 four years ago at the semi-final stage.

For that to happen, the Selecao need to top their group, which is also not a foregone conclusion.

A convincing win over Serbia would do it, and would give them momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

But a defeat on Wednesday and Brazil could also be facing an early exit in Russia.

The five-time World Cup winners will be desperate to finally put in a convincing display at the Spartak Stadium, and there is no argument they boast more quality than Serbia.

Philippe Coutinho will be looked to after netting twice in the opening two fixtures, but Neymar will also need to step up after blowing hot and cold so far in the tournament:

The odds suggest Brazil will top Group E ahead of Switzerland, and Mexico will head Germany in Group F.

That would certainly not be a surprise and would set up a pair of fascinating last-16 clashes. But, given the vulnerability many of the bigger teams have shown at Russia 2018, it is far from guaranteed that will be the outcome.