Knicks Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Kevin Knox, Enes Kanter and More

When New York Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry introduced rookies Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson to the media, three attributes jumped out: length, athleticism and defense. Keep those concepts in mind going into the summer as rumors circulate around the web.

Knicks fans at the Barclay Center chanted for Michael Porter Jr. and booed Knox when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name as the No. 9 overall pick. Others in attendance wanted Villanova product Mikal Bridges. Perry and Mills shared what stood out about the former Kentucky forward in the predraft process.

Perry refused to go in depth about the team's free-agency intentions but cautioned not to expect big splashes for the upcoming year. What's the Knicks' short-term plan?

Finally, what's the latest on Enes Kanter? Is the team completely done with Kyle O'Quinn?

Why Did the Knicks Choose Kevin Knox Over Mikal Bridges?

For starters, Porter didn't seem like a legitimate option due to injury concerns. This year, he missed all but three games at Missouri due to a back injury, which required surgery, and pulled out of predraft workouts because of a hip ailment, per Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Charania.

Here's what the Knicks thought about picking Porter in the top 10, per New York Post reporter Marc Berman. "One person familiar with the situation said choosing him as high at ninth would have been "reckless."

It's the logical perspective with Kristaps Porzingis likely missing significant time as he recovers from a torn ACL. The Knicks needed a rookie with certainty in his availability. That leads to the Knox vs. Bridges debate. What gave the Kentucky product the edge?

During the introductory press conference, Mills talked about Knox's willingness to compete. He took part in a group workout that impressed team representatives:

According to Berman, Bridges didn't show the same competitive edge. "Knox's group workout in which one source said he "kicked around" Miles Bridges, was the tipping point. In fact, Mills commended Knox for doing the three-on-three workout as it showed confidence in his game. Mikal Bridges chose a solo workout."

Knicks' Free-Agency Plan

Perry made it clear the Knicks wouldn't jump through hoops for free agents this summer:

In a post-draft interview, head coach David Fizdale said he expects to have a "super young team" for the upcoming season. It's clear the organization plans to develop their assets to see where all the pieces fit.

Newsday reporter Al Iannazzone connected the dots on how the team may handle two veterans. "Their plan is to not sign anyone to long-term deals and to shed contracts that have more than one year remaining. That means Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah might not be Knicks much longer."

Lee has two years remaining on his deal and carries a $12.3 million cap hit for the upcoming season, per Spotrac. If another club calls with a trade offer, Perry would probably deal the 32-year-old, opening playing time for Ron Baker and Damyean Dotson in the backcourt.

Noah's cap hit rises to $18.5 million for the upcoming campaign, per Spotrac. If he's not on the court, the Knicks will likely explore all options to move him or lessen the financial blow to the cap space via stretch provision.

Hoop Rumors writer Luke Adams broke down what a stretch provision would look like for Noah:

"Stretching Noah in July or August would create nearly $11M in additional room right away, but it would mean taking on mid-sized cap hits for the following five years. If the Knicks were to stretch Noah after August, they wouldn't gain immediate cap room, but their future commitments would be far more modest."

We could see news on the 33-year-old center shortly before the preseason.

Enes Kanter Undecided on Player Option, Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Him

Another Knicks center could make a little more than $18 million if he remains on the roster for the upcoming season. However, Kanter controls his short-term future. He could opt in for the final year of his deal.

At the moment, Kanter remains undecided on whether to cash in $18.6 million with the Knicks next season, but the Milwaukee Bucks will keep on eye on his decision, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley:

Kanter averaged 14.1 points and 11 rebounds in 71 games during the 2017-18 campaign and quickly became a fan favorite for his outspoken nature. If he remains in New York, the 26-year-old would likely have a productive statistical year with Porzingis unlikely to start the season in the lineup.

Knicks Looking to Re-Sign Kyle O'Quinn?

O'Quinn declined his $4.3 million player option to become a free agent, but the Knicks may re-sign the 28-year-old on a new deal, per Berman. "Indications are the Knicks will investigate re-signing O'Quinn for a more lucrative one-year deal to keep the 2019 cap space open."

The report indicates it's a more likely scenario if Kanter opts out, which clears cap space and minutes for the Queens native.

As the game shifts toward small ball and the Knicks gather athletic wing players to compete, don't expect Noah, Kanter and O'Quinn to all return for the 2018-19 season. Fizdale made it clear he's willing to develop his younger talents through experience, which means less opportunities for older veterans in New York.