LeBron James #KingsJames Billboard Emerges in Sacramento

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that LeBron James doesn't want to be the recipient of elaborate pitch meetings from teams, but that doesn't mean fans around the country can't shoot their shots with the impending free agent.

For months now, billboards have been popping up in various NBA cities throughout the United States trying to woo the four-time NBA MVP. Philadelphia. Los Angeles. Akron. New York. Portland.

Now, Sacramento wants in on it:

How fitting.