LeBron James #KingsJames Billboard Emerges in Sacramento

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on while there's a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on December 27, 2017 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that LeBron James doesn't want to be the recipient of elaborate pitch meetings from teams, but that doesn't mean fans around the country can't shoot their shots with the impending free agent.

For months now, billboards have been popping up in various NBA cities throughout the United States trying to woo the four-time NBA MVP. Philadelphia. Los Angeles. Akron. New YorkPortland.

Now, Sacramento wants in on it:

How fitting.

 

