Willie Cauley-Stein Predicts LeBron James Will 100% Join the Lakers Amid Rumors

Add Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein to the growing chorus of speculators who believe LeBron James will be a Laker.

"He's coming here," Cauley-Stein told TMZ Sports outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

When pressed, Cauley-Stein said he believes it will 100 percent happen.

James, 33, can be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2018-19. He has until Friday to decide and is widely expected to court other suitors.

The Lakers are seen as perhaps the biggest threat to lure James from his home state for a second time. James owns a house in Los Angeles, helps run a production company and the Lakers could acquire up to three max-level players this summer. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are considered potential teammates should James choose to leave the Cavs.

As for what inside information WCS might have, uhh, probably not much. Cauley-Stein has no known affiliation with James or Klutch Sports, the agency that represents LeBron and is run by his longtime friend Rich Paul.

Odds are Cauley-Stein knows just as much as us and is having fun speculating.