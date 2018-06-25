Report: Julian Edelman's Appeal Hearing for PED Suspension Set for Monday

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is preparing a "vigorous defense" for his appeal of a four-game suspension, which is set for Monday, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The veteran reportedly violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and will miss the first four games of 2018 if he loses his appeal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

