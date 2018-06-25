Ex-Bucs DE Keith McCants Arrested on Felony Cocaine Charge; 9th Arrest Since '10

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former NFL player Keith McCants is facing a felony charge of possession of crack cocaine after his arrest Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 1990 first-round draft pick has been arrested nine times since 2010 in four different counties in Florida. He is set to face trial on July 10 for his most recent arrest in January, which was for driving with a suspended license.

He has now been charged with possession of cocaine four times in the last nine years.

McCants was perhaps best known as an All-American linebacker at Alabama before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him No. 4 overall in the NFL draft. He appeared in 47 of 48 possible games in his first three seasons, starting 35, and totaling 12 sacks.

Unfortunately, he struggled from there and spent the next three years as a reserve with the Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals. He last appeared in the NFL in 1995.

"I would've been great without money," he said in 2011, per Joey Johnston of the Tampa Bay Times. "It's a sad story, but it's a true story. Money destroyed everything around me and everything I care for, my family, my so-called friends. I just want enough to live on. I never want to be rich again."