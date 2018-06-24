Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Land 3 Recruits, Including 4-Star DT Mazi Smith

247Sports

Jim Harbaugh had a huge Sunday on the recruiting trail, as 4-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, 4-star running back Zach Charbonnet and 3-star tight end Erick All Jr. committed to the Wolverines.

Smith, who is the No. 123 overall recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, is the third-highest-rated player Harbaugh has landed. He and Charbonnet make seven Michigan commits with 4-star distinctions or higher, and the Wolverines moved up to 10th in the 2019 class rankings.

Smith, a Kentwood, Michigan product, said the Wolverines being in-state did not make much of a difference in his decision.

"Honestly, I tried to not necessarily look at the home connections I had because I didn't want that to change my view on who I was leaning towards," Smith said, per Josh Helmholdt of Rivals. "Once I saw that Michigan wasn't just right because it was close, it just solidified everything I was thinking about and everything I felt about the school.

"Whether Michigan was in Michigan or whether Michigan was in North Carolina, that still would be the perfect fit for me."

Charbonnet said his relationship with Harbaugh helped solidify his decision.

"Coach Jim Harbaugh is also a great guy and he's doing a lot of good things there at Michigan," Charbonnet said, per Steve Lorenz of 247Sports. "You go through the stadium and you can just feel the energy. The facilities are amazing over there."

Michigan, which had been a little bit slow out of the gate in 2019 recruiting, is now only second behind Ohio State among Big Ten schools.