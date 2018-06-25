NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and More

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The tradewinds are brewing as NBA free agency is set to begin on July 1.

The 2018 offseason figures to be one that could see some major shifts in the NBA hierarchy. With LeBron James possibly hitting free agency and Kawhi Leonard potentially being traded from the San Antonio Spurs there is the potential for seismic shifts that will impact the title picture next season.

From teams trying to hold on to their superstars to teams trying to take the next step, there are plenty of teams looking to get in the trading game and some big names making their way through the rumor mill.

Here's a look at the latest buzz on some of the biggest names who could be finding new destinations this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard Won't Be Headed West

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

When the rift between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs became the trade rumor du jour, the Los Angeles Lakers became a popular candidate for the superstar small forward.

After all, Leonard is a California native, he could leave in free agency next season and the Lakers have an interesting blend of young prospects who could entice San Antonio—or not.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Spurs would prefer to keep Kawhi, but if amends can't be made, they won't be shipping their star to a Western Conference team.

"As it stands, the Spurs are determined to either fix the situation or trade Leonard to an Eastern Conference team. For teams other than the Lakers, the threat of losing Leonard in free agency next summer makes the prospect of offering meaningful assets a complicated, calculated risk."

Refusing to deal with the Lakers makes Leonard's market interesting. Stephen A. Smith has reported Leonard doesn't care that he can sign a five-year, $219 million extension with the Spurs, he intends to sign with the Lakers next offseason.

That means it's well-publicized knowledge that whoever is making a deal for Leonard might only be doing so for a one-year rental.

Is it worth mortgaging the future for one year of an All-NBA talent like Leonard?

That's the question that teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will have to ask themselves. Both teams have the young assets to put together a package, but doing so could be a short-sighted move given the unlikelihood he re-signs with either.

Kemba Walker Could Still Be Heading to Cleveland

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Whether the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to be a relevant team hinges on LeBron James. Obviously.

The King is set to decide whether he's going to exercise his player option for next season or hit the open market on July 1, leaving the Cavaliers a little more time to sweeten the pot for him to stay.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, adding Kemba Walker might be a move that swings the superstar to continue his reign in Cleveland.

Walker won't come cheap, though. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 22.1 points per game to go with 5.6 assists. Assuming the Hornets are looking to move on from him, they will want real assets in return to help with a rebuild.

Presumably, that would have included the eighth pick that the Cavaliers used to select Alabama point guard Collin Sexton.

However, according to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report, a Walker-to-Cleveland deal isn't dead yet:

"The Cavs continue to explore the possibility of working a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for two-time All-Star Kemba Walker, two league sources told B/R on Thursday night. Their best chance at such a deal would seem to have involved the eighth pick in the draft, which didn't happen. One person close to Walker said Thursday night that he still believes such a deal is 'possible.'"

Berger didn't speculate exactly what a deal for Walker would look like, but he is only set to make $12 million in what will be the final year of his contract with the Hornets next season, so it would take more than just Sexton to get a deal done.

Sixers Have Dangled Markelle Fultz in Trade Talks

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The Markelle Fultz saga continues in Philadelphia.

Since trading up to take the former Washington guard first overall in last year's draft, it's been one twist after another. Fultz has dealt with injury issues and, apparently "the yips" in the 14 games that he did play in his rookie campaign, according to his trainer Drew Hanlen on an episode of the Talking Schmidt Podcast (h/t PhillyVoice.com's Kyle Neubeck).

While there's still promise in the guard, the Sixers reportedly attempted to unload him to move up in the draft, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"The Sixers say they aren't shopping him. However, there was a report that they had internal discussions about packing him with Nos. 10 and 26 picks to move up into the Top 5 in Thursday's draft. And multiple league sources have said that Fultz was available to be traded."

Fultz's trade value is certainly in limbo. Given his limited exposure in the NBA last season, it's almost impossible to gauge what he's worth.

However, if the Sixers were to suddenly have an interest in competing right away, Fultz would make an interesting bargaining chip for someone who could help them do so. You know, like a certain forward in San Antonio who could be available.

With the Sixers' loaded young roster and an opportunity to win big this offseason, Fultz's days as a Sixer could be numbered.