Clippers Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Undecided on Contract Option Entering Deadline

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan has until Friday to decide whether to exercise his $24.1 million player option to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers, but according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, he remains undecided.

The center has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the Clippers to this point, but he can become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his current deal.

Jordan last hit free agency in 2015 and originally agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks before the Clippers changed his mind. However, none of the players who convinced him to stay—Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, JJ Redick, and Paul Pierce—are still on the roster.

The 29-year-old has also said in April he has had "zero discussions" about a potential extension with the Clippers, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire reported the player's desire to potentially join the Houston Rockets in free agency.

If he does hit free agency, Jordan should be one of the most coveted big men available along with DeMarcus Cousins. He has been named All-NBA three times in his career, including once to the first team, and was twice on the first-team All-Defensive squad.

The center's work on the glass is his best quality, averaging 15.2 rebounds per game to go with his 12.0 points per game this past season. He has also been one of the most efficient offensive players in the NBA, leading the league in field-goal percentage five different times.

After missing the playoffs last season, Jordan's departure would be a significant loss for the Clippers.